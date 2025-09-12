Apple renews Foundation for fourth season

As Foundation’s third season draws to a close, Apple TV+ has confirmed that the epic sci-fi series will return for a fourth outing.

Based on Isaac Asimov’s award-winning stories, the series charts the decline of a galactic empire and the rise of The Foundation, a project created by mathematical genius Hari Seldon to limit the consequences of empire’s fall by preserving humanity’s knowledge.

The season three finale debuts globally this Friday, September 12th. Production on the new series is set to begin in early 2026.

Longterm cast members include Jared Harris, Lee Pace, Lou Llobell, Laura Birn, Cassian Bilton, Terrence Mann and Rowena King.

“It’s been fantastic to watch ‘Foundation’ become such a global phenomenon, with fans tuning in from every corner of the world,” said Matt Cherniss, head of programming, Apple TV+.

“With each new season, the excitement around this trailblazing sci-fi epic just keeps building due to the bold storytelling and collective artistry of this extraordinarily talented cast and creative team. We’re excited to keep exploring this universe together in season four.”

Series showrunners and executive producers Ian Goldberg and David Kob added: “We look forward to continuing the epic, emotional storytelling that defined the first three seasons of the show, and to be working alongside some of the most talented, passionate creative partners in the business.”