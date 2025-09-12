Ofcom: 1.6m benefit from easier broadband and phone switching

Ofcom says more than 1.6m customers have befitted from simpler switching between phone and broadband providers during the past 12 months.

Since 2015 customers moving between providers using the Openreach network to provide services have benefitted from a ‘one touch switch’ regime where their new provider is responsible both for informing the current supplier that the customer is moving and managing the changeover.

However the rise of new networks such as CityFibre, Community Fibre and Hyperoptic meant that a growing number of customers were unable to benefit from this simpler switching.

Last year, after some initial delays, the rules were expanded to cover more than 300 providers making it easier than ever for customers to switch between providers and networks.

Cristina Luna Esteban, Ofcom’s Telecoms Policy Director for Networks and Communications, said: “It’s never been simpler to switch, so we’re pleased that millions of customers have taken advantage of One Touch Switch in the last year and got themselves a new deal.

“But there are still many customers who are out of contract and could be missing out on savings. So, we’re urging people to check their contract, compare the offers out there and if changing provider gives them the best deal to switch and save.”