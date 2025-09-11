Berlin ER gets second season at Apple TV+

Haley Louise Jones in “Berlin ER”. Image: Apple TV

Apple TV+ has commissioned a second season of Berlin ER, its fast-paced German-language medical drama which debuted this February.

A co-commission with broadcaster ZDF, the series stars Haley Louise Jones as Dr. Parker who, seeking a fresh start after her private life implodes in Munich, takes over the management of a chaotic emergency room in Berlin’s toughest and most overcrowded hospital.

When she tries to implement necessary reforms, she’s confronted with resistance from the underpaid, poorly equipped and chronically fatigued hospital staff who only survive with an indispensable dose of black humour.

In addition to Jones, the cast includes Slavko Popadić, Şafak Şengül, Aram Tafreshian, Samirah Breuer, Bernhard Schütz and Peter Lohmeyer.