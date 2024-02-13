Apple TV+ confirms third season of Invasion

Apple TV+ has confirmed that Invasion, its multi-lingual sci-fi series which follows an alien invasion through the eyes of different groups of survivors around the world, will return for a third series with production due to commence later this month.

The show was created by Oscar and Emmy Award-nominated producer Simon Kinberg (The Martian) and David Weil (Hunters).

Cast members include Golshifteh Farahani, Shioli Kutsuna, Shamier Anderson, India Brown, Billy Barratt, Azhy Robertson, Paddy Holland and Tara Moayedi.

Season two debuted on the service last summer and, along with the show’s debut run, is available to watch now.

“I’m so proud of what we’ve been able to do with our first two seasons of the show with our partners at Apple TV+ and our cast and crew,” said Kinberg.

“This new season will continue to build on the scale, stakes and propulsion of the ‘Invasion,’ while keeping our characters front and center, bringing them together in ways that will hopefully surprise and most importantly move our audience, who have been so incredibly supportive and inspiring since day one.”