Latest Apple TV 4K gains Siri AI

Apple has announced an updated model of its Apple TV 4K set to box which gains the latest version of its Siri voice assistant and built-in microphones.

Existing models of the device are used by around 700,000 UK homes to access streaming services such as Netflix, Disney+ and Paramount+ according to media regulator Ofcom.

The latest model features Siri AI which lets users find content using natural voice searches and is accessible hands-free through the device’s built-in far-field microphones.

Additionally, the device can be paired with four HomePod mini 2 or HomePod (2nd generation) speakers to deliver what Apple claims is “the most immersive home theatre surround sound setup” it’s ever offered.

It can also be used as a smart home hub.

“The new Apple TV 4K is our most immersive home theatre experience yet,” said Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing.

“With Siri AI, finding something to watch becomes a full-screen, conversational experience, and with built-in far-field microphones, it’s completely hands-free.

“Pair it with HomePod for the best surround sound setup we’ve ever offered, and it makes managing your Apple Home accessories easier than ever.”