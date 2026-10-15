BBC News Channel launches on YouTube for UK users

The BBC has brought its 24 hour news channel to YouTube for users in the UK and USA on a trial basis.

Already available on YouTube in Australia, Kenya, Nigeria, and Poland, the channel’s UK launch is part of the BBC’s belated efforts to harness the nation’s most used streaming platform to appeal to new audiences.

Those efforts mark a significant departure from its previous approach of expecting audiences to come to the BBC’s own feature-lite platforms and apps if they want to access its content.

In a world of ever-growing choice and falling numbers of Licence Fee sales that approach is no longer sustainable.

Channels from multiple other UK and international outlets, including Sky News and GB News, are already available on YouTube.

Anjali Kapoor, Director, AI, Innovation and Growth for BBC News says: “Audiences increasingly expect news to be available wherever they are, on the platforms they use throughout their day.

“Launching the BBC News channel on YouTube in the UK and US is an important step in bringing our trusted journalism to even more people.

“It will make it easier for audiences to access live coverage of the stories shaping our world, while helping us reach new audiences in the places and at the times that work best for them.”

Alison Lomax, YouTube UK Managing Director says: “It is an incredible milestone that YouTube’s audiences in the UK, US, Australia, Kenya, Nigeria and Poland can now access BBC’s live news channel, making trusted news even more accessible to a new generation of digital first viewers”.