Apple unveils new smart home hub and devices

Apple has announced a new line-up of smart home devices including a new smart hub plus, in collaboration with LG Electronics and Schneider Electric, cameras, thermostats and a video doorbell.

Apple HomeView. Image: Apple.

The Apple HomeView “brings entertainment, connection, and smart home management together in one place”. Featuring a 7” display, the device can make FaceTime video calls, monitor smart home accessories and play content from Apple’s own entertainment services.

“Apple HomeView is designed to be shared by everyone in the home yet feel completely personal to each user,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing.

“It recognises your face to shift from a household screen to your own experience, fills the room with incredible sound, keeps you connected to the people who matter most with FaceTime, and makes it easy to control your smart home.

“And it’s powered by Apple Intelligence with Siri AI at its core, drawing on personal context from your iPhone to help you find what you need and get more done, all while keeping everyone’s information private and secure.”

There’s also an updated model of Apple’s HomePod mini speakers which gains the “next-generation” Siri AI voice assistant and new colour options.

The line-up LG and Schneider devices includes:

LG Video Doorbell

LG Floodlight Cam

LG Outdoor Cam

LG Indoor Cam

LG Smart Deadbolt Lock

Smart Thermostats from both LG and Schneider

Each is designed to be added seamlessly to the tech giant’s existing Apple Home app, which can already control its HomePod speakers and third party devices compatible with the Matter standard.

All cameras can record 10 days’ worth of events to a user’s iCloud+ plan, avoiding the need for a separate subscription, and for customers with an eligible iCloud+ plan Apple Intelligence adds automatic video descriptions that summarise what’s happening in a clip, along with the ability to search footage using natural, descriptive language.

Additionally, the cameras feature built-in storage to ensure they record even if Wi-Fi goes down.

LG’s Smart Deadbolt Lock automatically unlocks when a user with a pre-authorised iPhone or Apple Watch walks up. It also allows access through an integrated PIN pad or with a key.

Devices will be available starting in December at apple.com/uk/store, in the Apple Store app, and at Apple Store locations, with select accessories available starting early 2027.

“Apple Home Collection makes it easy to choose smart home accessories with confidence,” said Matthew Costello, Apple’s vice president of Hardware Engineering.

“Working closely with industry leaders LG Electronics and Schneider Electric, we designed every accessory to work seamlessly with Apple Home, so managing your home is simple, reliable, and private.”

Kihyun Jung, LG Electronics’ executive vice president, commented:“Working closely with Apple, we’ve co-created a more connected, intuitive, and convenient home experience for our customers.”

Schneider Electric CEO, Olivier Blum, added: “Schneider Home’s new Smart Thermostat is a true collaboration with Apple to give customers a seamless way to help manage their home’s energy use, effortlessly blending efficiency with everyday comfort and simplicity.”