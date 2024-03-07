Apple TV+ confirms Friday Night Baseball return date and schedule

Apple TV+ has revealed that its Friday Night Baseball fixtures will return on March 29th with the New York Yankees at the Houston Astros, and the St. Louis Cardinals at the Los Angeles Dodger.

The weekly doubleheader of games will be available to Apple TV+ subscribers in 60 countries and regions throughout the 2024 regular season.

Broadcasters and commentators returning for the new season include Wayne Randazzo (play-by-play), Dontrelle Willis (analyst), Heidi Watney (sideline reporter), Alex Faust (play-by-play), Ryan Spilborghs (analyst), and Tricia Whitaker (sideline reporter).

Ted Barrett, Brian Gorman, and Dale Scott — all former MLB umpires — will break down rules and calls each week. Lauren Gardner also returns to host live pre- and postgame coverage, along with former MLB player and analyst Xavier Scruggs, and baseball journalist Russell Dorsey.

Fans can also access additional MLB programming for free in the Apple TV app, including condensed game recaps, classic games, highlights and interviews.

The new Apple Sports app also lets fans follow MLB and their favourite teams now, with full stats and scores available beginning opening day, while Apple News offers a dedicated MLB feed.

“We’re so excited to bring fans another great season of ‘Friday Night Baseball’ on Apple TV+,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Services.

“We have an outstanding lineup of games for Apple TV+ subscribers to watch across all their favourite devices, and an incredible group of talented broadcasters returning to bring fans closer to the games every week.”

In addition to confirming the opening fixtures, Apple and MLB also announced the game schedule for the first half of the season:

Friday, March 29

New York Yankees at Houston Astros – 8 p.m. ET

St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Dodgers – 10 p.m. ET

Friday, April 5

New York Mets at Cincinnati Reds – 6:30 p.m. ET

Houston Astros at Texas Rangers – 8 p.m. ET

Friday, April 12

Milwaukee Brewers at Baltimore Orioles – 7 p.m. ET

Chicago Cubs at Seattle Mariners – 9:30 p.m. ET

Friday, April 19

Texas Rangers at Atlanta Braves – 7 p.m. ET

Arizona Diamondbacks at San Francisco Giants – 10 p.m. ET

Friday, April 26

St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets – 7 p.m. ET

Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago White Sox – 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday, May 3

San Francisco Giants at Philadelphia Phillies – 6:30 p.m. ET

Toronto Blue Jays at Washington Nationals – 6:30 p.m. ET

Friday, May 10

Arizona Diamondbacks at Baltimore Orioles – 7 p.m. ET

Kansas City Royals at Los Angeles Angels – 9:30 p.m. ET

Friday, May 17

Tampa Bay Rays at Toronto Blue Jays – 7 p.m. ET

Minnesota Twins at Cleveland Guardians – 7 p.m. ET

Friday, May 24

Milwaukee Brewers at Boston Red Sox – 7 p.m. ET

Baltimore Orioles at Chicago White Sox – 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday, May 31

Detroit Tigers at Boston Red Sox – 7 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Angels at Seattle Mariners – 10 p.m. ET

Friday, June 7

Minnesota Twins at Pittsburgh Pirates – 6:30 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Yankees – 7 p.m. ET

Friday, June 14

Texas Rangers at Seattle Mariners – 10 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Angels at San Francisco Giants – 10 p.m. ET

Friday, June 21

Arizona Diamondbacks at Philadelphia Phillies – 6:30 p.m. ET

Atlanta Braves at New York Yankees – 7 p.m. ET

Friday, June 28

Houston Astros at New York Mets – 7 p.m. ET

San Diego Padres at Boston Red Sox – 7 p.m. ET