Sony and Bandai Namco join forces for global anime push

Sony is to buy a $460m stake in anime and gaming giant Bandai Namco as part of a “strategic business alliance agreement” under which the two firms will seek to grow international audiences for anime and manga.

The deal will see Sony acquire 16 million Bandai Namco shares from existing shareholders, giving it an approximately 2.5％ holding in the business.

The pair have have historically collaborated on projects such as games, anime and music. Their new tie-up will see them leverage Sony’s strengths in production, distribution and merchandising in order to develop new products and services based on Bandai Namco IPs.

They also “plan to explore opportunities to support creators by jointly developing and operating entertainment-related technologies and services, and to engage in joint investments and business alliances in fan engagement areas.”

Nobuhiko Momoi, Executive Vice President, Bandai Namco Holdings Inc, said: “The Bandai Namco Group promotes an ‘IP axis strategy’ that aims to maximize IP value by leveraging the appeal and worldview of IP, providing the optimal products and services at the optimal timing in the optimal regions.

“We are filled with excitement about the potential to create new entertainment by combining Sony Group’s strengths and technological capabilities across various entertainment fields with Bandai Namco’s IP axis strategy.”

Toshimoto Mitomo, Chief Strategy Officer, Representative Corporate Executive Officer, Sony Group Corporation, added: “Through this partnership, we aim to co-create an array of content and experiences that exceed expectations and deliver Kando (emotion) to even more fans, alongside Bandai Namco Group, with its outstanding capacity for multidirectional expansion of diverse IP and deep connections with fans at real touchpoints, both domestically and internationally.

“By combining the strengths of both companies in the field of entertainment and unlocking the potential of compelling IP, we will further accelerate our efforts to maximize IP value and realize Sony’s long-term vision, ‘Creative Entertainment Vision’.”