For All Mankind Season four Blu-ray now available to pre-order 

The fourth season of For All Mankind, the hit Apple TV+ sci-Fi drama, is now available to pre-order on Blu-ray.

Produced for the streaming service by Sony Pictures Television, the series is set in an alternate timeline where the USSR beats the US to the moon, setting up a decades-long story of rivalry and, eventually, uneasy partnership in space exploration.

The latest series, which concluded its run on Apple TV+ last week, takes place in 2003 – eight years after the third season’s events – and returns viewers to Mars base Happy Valley which is now mining valuable, mineral-rich asteroids that could change the future of both Earth and Mars.

But simmering tensions between the residents of the now-sprawling international base threaten to undo everything they’re working towards.

Returning cast includes Joel Kinnaman, Wrenn Schmidt, Krys Marshall, Edi Gathegi, Cynthy Wu and Coral Peña along with new series regulars Toby Kebbell, Tyner Rushing, Daniel Stern and Svetlana Efremova.

The series was created by Golden Globe nominee and Emmy Award winner Ronald D. Moore and Emmy Award nominees Ben Nedivi and Matt Wolpert who both serve as showrunners and executive produce alongside Moore.

As with previous seasons, the three-disc UK Blu-ray release is via Dazzler Media.