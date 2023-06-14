Apple TV+ confirms season two of Rebecca Ferguson’s Silo 

Apple TV+ has confirmed that Silo, its drama based on Hugh Howey’s New York Times bestselling trilogy of dystopian novels, will be returning for a second season.

Starring Rebecca Ferguson, the series tells the story of the last ten thousand people on earth and their mile-deep home protecting them from the toxic and deadly world outside. However, no one knows when or why the silo was built and any who try to find out face fatal consequences.

Ferguson stars as Juliette, an engineer who seeks answers about a loved one’s murder and tumbles onto a mystery that goes far deeper than she could have ever imagined.

The drama, which debuted on May 5th and streams weekly, was created by Emmy-nominated screenwriter Graham Yost who also serves as showrunner.

Joining Ferguson in the show’s cast are Common, Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, Avi Nash, David Oyelowo, Rashida Jones and Tim Robbins.

Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+, said: “It has been enormously fulfilling to see the engrossing, atmospheric and beautifully crafted sci-fi epic ‘Silo’ quickly become Apple’s number one drama series.

“As audiences around the world have become gripped by the mysteries and conspiracies buried within this fascinating subterranean world, viewership only continues to climb, and we are so excited for more secrets of the silo to be revealed in season two.”

Yost commented: “Apple has believed in our vision from day one and it’s an honor to have the opportunity to dig deeper into this story and peel back the layers to our characters in the Silo.”