Silo – go behind the scenes of the dystopian Apple TV+ drama

Apple TV+ has released a new behind the scenes video revealing how its dystopian drama Silo was brought to life.

Starring Rebecca Ferguson and based on Hugh Howey’s New York Times bestselling trilogy of novels, the series tells the story of the last ten thousand people on earth and their mile-deep home protecting them from the toxic and deadly world outside.

However, no one knows when or why the silo was built and any who try to find out face fatal consequences.

Ferguson stars as Juliette, an engineer who seeks answers about a loved one’s murder and tumbles onto a mystery that goes far deeper than she could have ever imagined.

The drama, which concluded its first run on Friday, has already been commissioned for a second season.