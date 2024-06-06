Apple TV+ Friday Night Baseball July 2024 schedule revealed 

Apple and Major League Baseball (MLB) have revealed the July fixtures for Friday Night Baseball, the doubleheader available to Apple TV+ subscribers in 60 countries.

Broadcasters and commentators covering the new season include Wayne Randazzo (play-by-play), Dontrelle Willis (analyst), Heidi Watney (sideline reporter), Alex Faust (play-by-play), Ryan Spilborghs (analyst), and Tricia Whitaker (sideline reporter).

Former MLB umpires Ted Barrett, Brian Gorman, and Dale Scott are on hand to break down rules and calls each week, while Lauren Gardner hosts live pre- and postgame coverage, along with former MLB player and analyst Xavier Scruggs, and baseball journalist Russell Dorsey.

Fans can also access additional MLB programming for free in the Apple TV app, including condensed game recaps, classic games, highlights and interviews.

The Apple Sports app also lets fans follow MLB and their favourite teams now, with full stats and scores available beginning opening day, while Apple News offers a dedicated MLB feed.

July Friday Night Baseball Schedule:

Friday, July 5

Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves – 7 p.m. ET

Detroit Tigers at Cincinnati Reds – 7 p.m. ET

Friday, July 12

Cleveland Guardians at Tampa Bay Rays – 6:30 p.m. ET

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals – 8 p.m. ET

Friday, July 19

Detroit Tigers at Toronto Blue Jays – 7 p.m. ET

San Diego Padres at Cleveland Guardians – 7 p.m. ET

Friday, July 26

Los Angeles Dodgers at Houston Astros – 8 p.m. ET

Texas Rangers at Toronto Blue Jays – 7 p.m. ET