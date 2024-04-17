Apple TV+ releases trailer for Acapulco season three 

A new trailer has been released for the third season of Acapulco, the critically acclaimed bilingual comedy series which returns to Apple TV+ season on May 1st.

Fans will be able to enjoy the first two episodes on that date, followed by a new episode each Wednesday through to June 26th.

The show follows Máximo Gallardo at two stages in his life – in the 1980s when, as a 20-something (played by Enrique Arrizon) he takes a job as a cabana boy at Acapulco’s hottest resort, and in the present day where he’s a successful businessman (Eugenio Derbez) who finds himself looking back at his years at the resort.

Season three will see the older Máximo returning to a Las Colinas he no longer recognizes, while in 1985, younger Maximo continues his climb up the ladder of success while potentially jeopardizing all the relationships he’s worked so hard to build.

Hailing from Lionsgate Television, the series is inspired by 3Pas Studios and Pantelion Films’ box office hit How to Be A Latin Lover, and is produced for Apple by Lionsgate Television, 3Pas Studios, Zihuatanejo Productions and The Tannenbaum Company.

The returning cast also includes Fernando Carsa (Memo), Damián Alcázar (Don Pablo), Camila Perez (Julia), Chord Overstreet (Chad), Vanessa Bauche (Nora), Regina Reynoso (Sara), Raphael Alejandro (Hugo), Jessica Collins (Diane), Rafael Cebrián (Hector), Carlos Corona (Esteban) and Regina Orozco (Lupe).