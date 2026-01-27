Apple TV renews Shrinking ahead of third season debut

Shrinking, Jason Segel and Harrison Ford’s popular Apple TV comedy series, has been renewed for a fourth run.

News of the recommission comes just a day before the show’s third season debuts.

Created by Bill Lawrence, Brett Goldstein and Segel, the show follows grieving therapist Jimmy (Segel) who breaks the rules and starts telling his clients what he really thinks.

Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives – including his own.

Ford co-stars as Jimmy’s boss and mentor who, while trying to help his friends and patients, must also come to terms with his Parkinson’s diagnosis.

The regular ensemble cast also includes Christa Miller, Jessica Williams, Luke Tennie, Michael Urie, Lukita Maxwell and Ted McGinley.

Goldstein, Damon Wayans Jr., Wendie Malick, Cobie Smulders, Jeff Daniels and Michael J. Fox guest star across the third season.