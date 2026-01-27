Daredevil: Born Again gets season 2 teaser trailer

L-R: Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) and Matt Murdock / Daredevil (Charlie Cox) in Marvel Television’s DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN, exclusively on Disney+. Photo by Jojo Whilden. © 2025 MARVEL.

Charlie Cox returns as Daredevil/Matt Murdock opposite Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk in this all-new teaser trailer for the second season of Daredevil: Born Again.

In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil.

But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild.

Created by Dario Scardapane, Chris Ord and Matt Corman, the 8-part series will stream exclusively on Disney+ beginning March 25th with UK audiences able to watch from 2AM GMT.

Also returning are Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Ayelet Zurer as Vanessa Fisk, Wilson Bethel as Benjamin Poindexter/Bullseye and Margarita Levieva as Heather Glenn.

This season also marks the return of Krysten Ritter as fan-favorite Jessica Jones and introduces Matthew Lillard as the mysterious Mr. Charles.