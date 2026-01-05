Tehran season 3 debuts on Apple TV this week

Tehran, Apple TV’s atmospheric spy thriller following a Mossad hacker on a mission deep within Iran, returns with its third season from January 9th. Viewers can watch a new episode each week until February 27th.

After going rogue at the end of season two and reeling from the loss of her closest allies, in season three, Tamar (Niv Sultan) must find a way to reinvent herself and win back the Mossad’s support.

Sultan is joined by fellow series stalwarts Shaun Toub and Shila Ommi for the new series which also stars Hugh Laurie, Sasson Gabai, Phoenix Raei and Bahar Pars.

A co-production between Apple TV and Israeli public broadcaster KAN 11, the show

has been renewed for a fourth season.