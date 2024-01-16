Apple TV+ reveals new immersive titles for the Apple Vision Pro headset

Image: Apple

Apple TV+ has revealed a new library of immersive titles produced especially for Apple’s upcoming Vision Pro mixed reality headset which launches next month.

Using a new ‘Apple Immersive Video’ format, the titles will allow Vision Pro owners to enjoy 180-degree 3D 8K recordings with Spatial Audio.

Titles include Prehistoric Planet Immersive, a new short film inspired by Jon Favreau’s award-winning series Prehistoric Planet which will transport viewers 70 million years in the past to put the viewer right in the middle of the action.

Other titles include Adventure, a new series taking users to the most remote places on earth to stand beside extreme athletes as they take on awe-inspiring challenges, Alicia Keys: Rehearsal Room and Wild Life, which brings viewers up close with some of the most charismatic creatures on the planet.

“Ever since Apple introduced me to this new technology, I’ve been intrigued with the opportunity to explore storytelling using these innovative immersive tools,” said Favreau. “I’m especially proud to be featured in the launch of this groundbreaking product.”