The Apple Vision Pro headset is now available in the UK

Image: Apple

Apple’s mixed reality headset, the Vision Pro, is now available to buy in the UK from the tech giant’s retail network with a starting price of £3,499.

Already available in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, and China, the device has also launched in Canada, France, Germany, and Australia.

Both Apple and third-party brands are developing experiences for the device, with Apple already having launched both immersive videos from its Apple TV+ streaming service and titles from its Apple Arcade gaming service.

More than 2,000 apps especially designed for Vision Pro are now available in the App Store, while over 1.5m existing iPhone and iPad apps are also compatible with the headset.

As part of their purchase journey, customers will need to scan their face with an iPhone or iPad equipped with Face ID in order to ensure a precise fit.

For customers who require vision correction, Apple has partnered with ZEISS to develop optical inserts that magnetically attach to the Vision Pro.

Apple is also offering a free 30-minute virtual introduction session to help new owners learn more about unboxing their purchase, ensuring a precise fit, and navigating the device’s visionOS operating system.