Apple TV+ reveals new Major League Soccer docuseries

Apple TV+ has commissioned a new eight-part documentary series exploring Major League Soccer’s 2024 season.

Produced in partnership with acclaimed, award-winning filmmakers Box to Box Films, the as yet unnamed series will sit alongside Apple’s coverage of the league.

A 10-year partnership between MLS and Apple allows fans in more than 100 countries and regions to watch every MLS match via the Apple TV app on a host of smart TVs and streaming devices. Match coverage is available through the ‘MLS Season Pass’ which is separate to an Apple TV+ subscription.

Apple is promising the new series will offer “unprecedented access to players, coaches and teams” and will present fans with “the most compelling storylines, adrenaline-pumping moments and captivating personalities of the 2024 MLS season, from preseason all the way to the 2024 MLS Cup final.”