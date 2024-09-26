Apple TV+ sitcom Shrinking gets season 2 trailer

A new trailer has been released for season two of Shrinking, the Apple TV+ comedy starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford which returns on October 16th.

The show follows a grieving therapist (Segel) who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives, including his own.

Created by Bill Lawrence, Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso) and Segel, the show also stars Christa Miller, Jessica Williams, Luke Tennie, Michael Urie, Lukita Maxwell and Ted McGinley, with Brett Goldstein appearing as a special guest star.

The series will debut new episodes weekly every Wednesday until Christmas Day.

How To Watch Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is a subscription streaming service offering original dramas, comedies, factual programmes and films.

Costing £8.99 per month, it can be watched on iPad, iPhone, the Apple TV streaming box, Fire TV, Roku, Android and Google TV devices, plus smart TVs from major brands including LG, Hisense, Sony and Samsung.

A number of retailers and brands offer regular extended free trials of the service.

