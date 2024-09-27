Odeon cinemagoers can get 40% off digital films from Amazon

Film fans can bag themselves savings of up to 40% on a selection of digital ‘buy to keep’ titles next month thanks to a tie-up between Amazon’s Prime Video and Odeon.

The offer is open customers who book tickets at Odeon between October 1st to November 7th to see Joker: Folie À Deux, Salem’s Lot, Smile 2, Venom: The Last Dance, Transformers One and The Wild Robot.

They’ll then have up to 30 days to redeem their discount against over 70 titles available to buy from the Prime Video store, including Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga and John Wick: Chapter 4.

Full details plus terms and conditions: odeon.co.uk and amazon.co.uk/primevideo.