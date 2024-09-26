Gracenote and Amagi team up to simplify FAST content distribution

Metadata specialists Gracenote are teaming up with Amagi, one of the world’s latest providers of cloud solutions to the streaming sector, to simplify the distribution of content to FAST platforms.

The tie-up will give content providers access to select Gracenote products through Amagi’s channel creation solution, allowing for speedier ingestion of programmes and schedules into Gracenote’s global distribution network.

The companies say this will simplify the process of getting content onto major FAST platforms worldwide while also delivering greater programme discoverability and increased advertising monetisation.

“FAST represents the next chapter of streaming and content metadata is the key driver of engagement fueling the evolution,” said Tim Cutting, Chief Revenue Officer at Gracenote.

“Our collaboration with Amagi holistically helps content publishers accelerate FAST go-to-market so they can capitalize on the opportunity and drive monetization now.”

KA Srinivasan, Co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer at Amagi, added: “Our agreement with Gracenote aligns perfectly with our mission to simplify and accelerate content monetization in the rapidly evolving CTV ecosystem.

“By integrating Gracenote’s industry-leading metadata enrichment and normalization services into our cloud-based playout and content delivery workflow, we’re enabling content owners to bring their programming to audiences more efficiently than ever before — reducing time to market and enhancing content discoverability across major FAST platforms.

“This collaboration marks a significant step forward in streamlining the FAST channel creation and distribution process.”