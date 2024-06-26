Apple TV+ sets debut date for French fashion series La Maison

Lambert Wilson in “La Maison,” premiering September 20, 2024 on Apple TV+.

Apple TV+ has revealed that La Maison, its upcoming French-language drama set within an iconic Paris-based high-fashion house, will debut its first two episodes on September 20th. The 10-episode series will then continue weekly through to November 15th.

La Maison shows how how an iconic fashion house is thrown into scandal and reinvention by a viral video featuring star designer Vincent Ledu (Lambert Wilson), leaving his family’s iconic and legendary haute couture house LEDU hanging by a thread.

Perle Foster (Amira Casar), Vincent’s former muse who is still in his shadow, teams up with next-generation, visionary designer Paloma Castel (Zita Hanrot) to save, evolve and renew the century-old Maison LEDU.

Taking advantage of Vincent’s demise, Diane Rovel (Carole Bouquet), the ruthless CEO of the powerful Rovel luxury group, launches an offensive to acquire what she sees as her most important prize: Maison LEDU. To achieve her goal, anything is fair game as this is more than acquiring just another brand, it’s about revenge.

The series is based on an original idea by Alex Berger, who serves as executive producer, and was created by showrunners José Caltagirone and Valentine Milville and directed by award-winning directors Fabrice Gobert and Daniel Grou.

How To Watch Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is a subscription streaming service offering original dramas, comedies, factual programmes and films.

Costing £8.99 per month, the service can be watched on iPad, iPhone, the Apple TV streaming box, Fire TV, Roku, Android and Google TV devices, plus smart TVs from major brands including LG, Hisense, Sony and Samsung.