EE unveils new full fibre broadband package for gamers

EE has launched a new Full Fibre broadband package designed especially for gamers which offers download speeds of over 1.6 Gbps plus reduced buffering and lag when gaming.

The Broadband Made for Gamers bundle includes EE’s Smart Hub Plus which offers a Game Mode that chooses the highest quality servers and blocks any that have increased lag.

It also features a ping optimiser which allows customers to enjoy a fine-tuned connection with less buffering when gaming.

The package also includes 24-months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and an inclusive Smart WiFi feature which EE says will help to provide signal in those hard-to-reach places in the home.

Sam Kemp, Director of Gaming at EE, commented: “By introducing Broadband Made for Gamers, we believe we’re making a huge step in our ambition to become the number one destination for gaming in the UK, by creating a broadband package that has been truly tailored for gamers to enhance their in-game experiences.

“Features such as Game Mode as well as 1.6Gbps Full Fibre will give gamers the extra edge when they’re playing, and customers will never be short on the latest and most exciting titles with our inclusive 24-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.”