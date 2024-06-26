Disney+ releases first teaser trailer for Jilly Cooper’s Rivals

Disney+ has released the first teaser trailer for Rivals, its upcoming series based on the novel by Dame Jilly Cooper which will be available to stream later this year.

The series is set in the ruthless world of 1980s independent television where, in the fictional county of Rutshire, a long-standing rivalry between two powerful men is about to boil over.

Alex Hassell plays ex-Olympian and Tory MP Rupert Campbell-Black opposite David Tennant’s Lord Tony Baddingham, Campbell-Black’s single-mindedly ambitious and egotistical Rutshire neighbour and controller of Corinium Television.

A long-simmering power struggle between them threatens to boil over when the two men lock horns over the future of Corinium.

The cast also includes Aidan Turner, Nafessa Williams, Bella Maclean, Katherine Parkinson, Danny Dyer, Victoria Smurfit, Claire Rushbrook, Oliver Chris, Lisa McGrillis, Emily Atack, Rufus Jones, Luke Pasqualino and Catriona Chandler.