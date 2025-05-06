ITVX to stream Kiefer Sutherland thriller Rabbit Hole

Kiefer Sutherland’s conspiracy thriller Rabbit Hole will be available to stream on ITVX from 11th May.

The drama, which debuted in the UK on Paramount+, stars Sutherland as corporate spy John Weir who finds himself framed for murder by powerful forces able to influence and control populations.

Charles Dance, Meta Golding, Enid Graham, Jason Butler Harner, Walt Kink and Rob Yang co-star.

The series was acquired from Paramount Global Content Distribution and was produced by CBS Studios.

Sasha Breslau, Head of Content Acquisitions, ITV, said: “Kiefer Sutherland is magnetic as the lead in this addictive and tense thriller. Rabbit Hole is a perfect fit for the kind of premium drama our audiences expect from ITVX.”