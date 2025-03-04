Apple unveils new iPad Air with updated storage options

Image: Apple

Apple has unveiled a new “faster, more powerful” model of the iPad Air with upgraded storage options and support for Apple Intelligence, its on-device AI tool.

Available in both 11 and 13-inch versions, the iPad Air continues the 128GB and 256GB storage options of previous models plus a new 512GB option, as well as as the traditional WiFi and WiFI & 5G variants.

The new model features Apple’s M3 processor which the firm says supports a range of resource-heavy activities including playing demanding, graphics-intensive games.

It’s also compatible with both the Apple Pencil Pro and Apple Pencil and can be paired with the new Magic Keyboard accessory.

Pricing starts at £599 for the 11-inch model and £799 for the 13-inch model.

Both models are now available to pre-order and will be in stores from March 12th.

“iPad Air is so popular because of its unmatched combination of powerful performance, portability, and support for advanced accessories, all at an affordable price,” said Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing.

“For everyone from college students taking notes with Apple Pencil Pro, to travellers and content creators who need powerful productivity on the go, iPad Air with M3, Apple Intelligence, and the new Magic Keyboard take versatility and value to the next level.”