EE reveals latest deals on iPhone, Samsung and Google Pixel handsets

EE has revealed its latest pay monthly deals on handsets and connected devices, including on some of its most sought-after devices, most of which are available up until 29th June and can be redeemed in-store, online and over the phone.

Monthly Handset & Connected Devices Deals

The following deals are available until 29th June:

Samsung Z Flip 4 5G 128GB – Save £480 – £30 upfront cost, £58 a month for 24 months on an Unlimited Essentials plan

– £30 upfront cost, £58 a month for 24 months on an Unlimited Essentials plan Samsung Z Flip 4 5G 256GB – Save £480 – £30 upfront cost, £60 a month for 24 months on an Unlimited Essentials plan

– £30 upfront cost, £60 a month for 24 months on an Unlimited Essentials plan Google Pixel 7 128GB – Save £240 – £10 upfront cost, £47 a month for 24 months on an Essentials plan with 125GB of data

– £10 upfront cost, £47 a month for 24 months on an Essentials plan with 125GB of data Google Pixel 7 256GB – Save £240 – £10 upfront cost, £51 a month for 24 months on an Essentials plan with 125GB of data

– £10 upfront cost, £51 a month for 24 months on an Essentials plan with 125GB of data Samsung S23 Ultra 5G 256GB – Save £432 – £30 upfront cost, £70 a month for 24 months on an Unlimited Essentials plan

£30 upfront cost, £70 a month for 24 months on an Unlimited Essentials plan Samsung S23 Ultra 5G 512GB – Save £432 – £30 upfront cost, £78 a month for 24 months on an Unlimited Essentials plan

£30 upfront cost, £78 a month for 24 months on an Unlimited Essentials plan Google Pixel 7a – Save £240 – £0 upfront, £42 a month for 24 months on an Unlimited Essentials plan

– £0 upfront, £42 a month for 24 months on an Unlimited Essentials plan Samsung S22 5G 128GB – Save £624 – £30 upfront cost, £42 a month for 24 months on an Unlimited Essentials plan

– £30 upfront cost, £42 a month for 24 months on an Unlimited Essentials plan Samsung S22 5G 256GB – Save £624 – £30 upfront cost, £44 a month for 24 months on an Unlimited Essentials plan

– £30 upfront cost, £44 a month for 24 months on an Unlimited Essentials plan Apple iPhone 14 Pro 5G 128GB – Save £144 – £30 upfront cost, £76 a month for 24 months on an Unlimited Essentials plan

– £30 upfront cost, £76 a month for 24 months on an Unlimited Essentials plan Apple iPhone 14 Pro 5G 256GB – Save £144 – £30 upfront cost, £82 a month for 24 months on an Unlimited Essentials plan

– £30 upfront cost, £82 a month for 24 months on an Unlimited Essentials plan Apple iPhone 14 Pro 5G 512GB – Save £144 – £30 upfront cost, £92 a month for 24 months on an Unlimited Essentials plan

– £30 upfront cost, £92 a month for 24 months on an Unlimited Essentials plan Apple iPhone 14 Pro 5G 1TB Save £144 – £30 upfront cost, £102 a month for 24 months on an Unlimited Essentials plan

– £30 upfront cost, £102 a month for 24 months on an Unlimited Essentials plan Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 5G 128GB – Save £144 – £30 upfront cost, £80 a month for 24 months on an Unlimited Essentials plan

– £30 upfront cost, £80 a month for 24 months on an Unlimited Essentials plan Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 5G 256GB – Save £144 – £30 upfront cost, £86 a month for 24 months on an Unlimited Essentials plan

– £30 upfront cost, £86 a month for 24 months on an Unlimited Essentials plan Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 5G 512GB – Save £144 – £30 upfront cost, £96 a month for 24 months on an Unlimited Essentials plan

– £30 upfront cost, £96 a month for 24 months on an Unlimited Essentials plan Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 5G 1TB – Save £144 – £30 upfront cost, £106 a month for 24 months on an Unlimited Essentials plan

– £30 upfront cost, £106 a month for 24 months on an Unlimited Essentials plan Apple iPhone 12 5G 64GB – Save £144 – £20 upfront cost, £49 a month for 24 months on an Unlimited Essentials plan

£20 upfront cost, £49 a month for 24 months on an Unlimited Essentials plan Apple iPhone 12 5G 128GB – Save £144 – £20 upfront cost, £53 a month for 24 months on an Unlimited Essentials plan

£20 upfront cost, £53 a month for 24 months on an Unlimited Essentials plan Apple iPhone 12 5G 256GB – Save £144 – £20 upfront cost, £59 a month for 24 months on an Unlimited Essentials plan

£20 upfront cost, £59 a month for 24 months on an Unlimited Essentials plan Samsung A34 5G – Save £240 – £0 upfront, £35 a month for 24 months with 125GB of data on an Essentials plan

– £0 upfront, £35 a month for 24 months with 125GB of data on an Essentials plan Apple iPhone 14 5G 128GB – Save £144 – £30 upfront cost, £64 a month for 24 months on an Unlimited Essentials plan

£30 upfront cost, £64 a month for 24 months on an Unlimited Essentials plan Apple iPhone 14 5G 256GB – Save £144 – £30 upfront cost, £70 a month for 24 months on an Unlimited Essentials plan

£30 upfront cost, £70 a month for 24 months on an Unlimited Essentials plan Apple iPhone 14 5G 512GB – Save £144 – £30 upfront cost, £80 a month for 24 months on an Unlimited Essentials plan

£30 upfront cost, £80 a month for 24 months on an Unlimited Essentials plan Apple iPhone 14 Plus 5G 128GB – Save £144 – £30 upfront cost, £68 a month for 24 months on an Unlimited Essentials plan

£30 upfront cost, £68 a month for 24 months on an Unlimited Essentials plan Apple iPhone 14 Plus 5G 256GB – Save £144 – £30 upfront cost, £74 a month for 24 months on an Unlimited Essentials plan

£30 upfront cost, £74 a month for 24 months on an Unlimited Essentials plan Apple iPhone 14 Plus 5G 512GB – Save £144 – £30 upfront cost, £84 a month for 24 months on an Unlimited Essentials plan

£30 upfront cost, £84 a month for 24 months on an Unlimited Essentials plan Samsung A54 5G 256GB – Save £192 – £30 upfront cost, £41 a month for 24 months with 25GB of data on an Essentials plan

£30 upfront cost, £41 a month for 24 months with 25GB of data on an Essentials plan Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite – Save £120 – £50 upfront cost, £13 a month for 24 months with 5GB of monthly data on an Essentials plan

£50 upfront cost, £13 a month for 24 months with 5GB of monthly data on an Essentials plan Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite – Easology – Save £120 – £50 upfront cost, £13 a month for 24 months with 5GB of monthly data on an Essentials plan

£50 upfront cost, £13 a month for 24 months with 5GB of monthly data on an Essentials plan Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 – Save £240 – £50 upfront cost, £45 a month for 24 months with 5GB of monthly data on an Essentials plan

£50 upfront cost, £45 a month for 24 months with 5GB of monthly data on an Essentials plan Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra – Save £240 – £50 upfront cost, £80 a month for 24 months with 5GB of monthly data on an Essentials plan

– £50 upfront cost, £80 a month for 24 months with 5GB of monthly data on an Essentials plan Apple iPad 64GB 2021 – £50 upfront cost, £38 a month for 24 months with 5GB of monthly data on an Essentials plan with a free Apple pencil

£50 upfront cost, £38 a month for 24 months with 5GB of monthly data on an Essentials plan with a free Apple pencil Apple iPad 256GB 2021 – £50 upfront cost, £45 a month for 24 months with 5GB of monthly data on an Essentials plan with a free Apple pencil

£50 upfront cost, £45 a month for 24 months with 5GB of monthly data on an Essentials plan with a free Apple pencil Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite – Save £144 – £50 upfront cost, £24 a month for 24 months with 5GB of monthly data on an Essentials plan

£50 upfront cost, £24 a month for 24 months with 5GB of monthly data on an Essentials plan Samsung Galaxy Chromebook2 360 – Save £192 – £50 upfront cost, £26 a month for 24 months with 5GB of monthly data on an Essentials plan

£50 upfront cost, £26 a month for 24 months with 5GB of monthly data on an Essentials plan Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro – Save £240 – £50 upfront cost, £85 a month for 24 months with 5GB of monthly data on an Essentials plan

£50 upfront cost, £85 a month for 24 months with 5GB of monthly data on an Essentials plan Google Pixel Watch – 41mm – Save £144 – £0 upfront, £18 a month with 4GB of data a month on an Essentials plan

– £0 upfront, £18 a month with 4GB of data a month on an Essentials plan Apple Watch SE22 40mm – Save £48 – £0 upfront, £20 a month with 4GB of data a month on an Essentials plan

£0 upfront, £20 a month with 4GB of data a month on an Essentials plan Apple Watch SE22 44mm – Save £48 – £0 upfront, £22 a month with 4GB of data a month on an Essentials plan

£0 upfront, £22 a month with 4GB of data a month on an Essentials plan Apple Watch S8 41mm – Save £48 – £0 upfront, £28 a month with 4GB of data a month on an Essentials plan

£0 upfront, £28 a month with 4GB of data a month on an Essentials plan Apple Watch S8 45mm – Save £48 – £0 upfront, £30 a month with 4GB of data a month on an Essentials plan

£0 upfront, £30 a month with 4GB of data a month on an Essentials plan Apple Watch S8 45mm – Stainless Steel – Save £48 – £0 upfront, £38 a month with 4GB of data a month on an Essentials plan

£0 upfront, £38 a month with 4GB of data a month on an Essentials plan Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro – 45mm – Save £192 – £0 upfront, £22 a month with 4GB of data a month on an Essentials plan

Available until further notice:

Acer Chromebook Spin 513 – Save £192 – £50 upfront cost, £26 a month for 24 months with 5GB of monthly data on an Essentials plan

EE Home Broadband Deals

The network is also running a variety of offers available on its home broadband packages, with savings available from 23rd June until 10th July. Available deals include: