Max to launch in Türkiye next month

Warner Bros. Discovery has confirmed that Max, the streaming service bringing together films and TV series from across its portfolio of studios and labels, will launch in Türkiye on April 15th.

The service will replace BluTV, WBD’s current streaming service in the market.

Existing BluTV shows will remain available on Max where they’ll be available alongside HBO Originals, the latest movies from Warner Bros. and content from the DC Universe. WBD has also vowed to increase its investment in local productions.

Highlights at launch include The Last of Us, The White Lotus, House of The Dragon, The Penguin, Friends and The Big Bang Theory.

Jamie Cooke, WBD’s General Manager CEE, MENA and Türkiye, said: “Max is the streaming home of Warner Bros. Discovery and offers subscribers an incredible breadth and depth of culture-defining entertainment from our services, networks and studios, all in one place.

“Türkiye is a key market as we take Max global, and we’re thrilled to make it available to everyone in the country on 15th April.

“By combining the best of BluTV’s content together with the global content from Max and its enhanced global platform, we’re not only improving the user experience, but also offering the subscribers much more to choose from.

“This marks a significant and exciting milestone in fully integrating BluTV into Warner Bros. Discovery’s global portfolio.”

The service has been rolling out around the globe and is set to launch in more destinations.

A UK launch is currently slated for early 2026 when it’ll be available direct to all households. An advert-supported plan will also be bundled with Sky and NOW viewing packages at no extra cost.

