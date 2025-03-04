ITVX unveils new targeted advert solution for car brands

ITV has partnered with Carwow to offer a new targeted advert solution to car manufacturers.

The new Auto Match solution will crossmatch Carwow’s extensive first-party data of car owners with registered users of ITVX, the broadcaster’s streaming service, to connect advertisers with known active car buyers.

According to ITV, brands will be able to reach over 1.3 million known active new car buyers and measure post-ad exposure uplift on key metrics such as website traffic, car configurations, and sales.

A beta launch of Auto Match is targeting key automotive segments, with a pilot programme kicking off with select advertisers.

Carwow Group, which reaches 7.3M unique users a month and is responsible for 10% of the UK’s retail new car sales, holds a wealth of first party data from logged in users who are actively configuring and researching cars.

ITV owns a minority stake in Carwow through ITV AdVentures Invest, its Media for Equity programme.

Jay Rajdev, Controller of Advanced Advertising, ITV said: “By combining ITVX’s scale and power with Carwow’s high-quality auto intender graph, we are providing Autos advertisers with an unparalleled opportunity to connect with in-market car buyers and drive measurable results.

“It’s something we’ve done really successfully with FMCG brands through our existing Planet V solutions such as Retail Match, but Auto Match brings the commerce audience opportunity to an important new sector with huge potential for further growth.”

Sepi Arani, Carwow Global Managing Director – Commercial and Media, said: “By leveraging our deep understanding of in-market car changers, this partnership with ITV will help our car manufacturer and dealer group partners reach our audiences beyond the Carwow platform, in this case when they are watching their favourite TV programmes.

“We’re continuing to expand our Commerce Media offering driving highly effective and targeted advertising and Auto Match is the latest in a line of data-driven innovations to give our partners access to even richer and contextual audiences.”