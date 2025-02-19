Apple reveals sub-£600 iPhone 16e

Apple has unveiled the iPhone 16e, billed as “a new addition to the iPhone 16 lineup that offers powerful capabilities at a more affordable price.”

With a starting price of £599 in the UK, the 5G handset will be available in white and black and offer a choice of models sporting 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB of storage.

The phone features a 6.1-inch OLED screen and supports the firm’s artificial intelligence system, Apple Intelligence and features a 48MP Fusion camera, the Apple’s A18 chip plus the firm’s first self-designed cellular modem, the Apple C1.

Pre-orders will be open from February 21, with availability beginning February 28.

The iPhone 16e will be available in white and black in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage capacities.

“iPhone 16e packs in the features our users love about the iPhone 16 lineup, including breakthrough battery life, fast performance powered by the latest-generation A18 chip, an innovative 2-in-1 camera system, and Apple Intelligence,” said Kaiann Drance, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide iPhone Product Marketing.

“We’re so excited for iPhone 16e to complete the lineup as a powerful, more affordable option to bring the iPhone experience to even more people.”

Alongside the iPhone 16e’s launch, Apple has discontinued the iPhone SE, its previous wallet-friendly entry model.