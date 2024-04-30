Argos are offering a TCL 50 series smartphone and tablet combo from £105

Electronics brand TCL has announced that its new range of Android smartphones, which includes a model retailing at the wallet-friendly price of £55, is now on sale at Argos.
The TCL 50 series, which was recently unveiled at MWC 2024, also features two Android Enterprise Recommended models.
TCL says all four handsets are “designed to deliver exceptional connectivity, superior display quality, and an optimized user experience” while delivering on its goal to make technology “accessible and affordable” to all.
Customers who buy any of the models from Argos can also get 50% off a TCL Tab 10L Android Tablet, normally priced at £99.99. The saving is even available to those buying the £55 TCL 501 handset, meaning you can grab both a phone and tablet for a combined price of just £104.98.
To qualify for the offer, which runs April 29th – June 9th 2024, both items must be purchased as part of the same transaction. Full terms are available on the Argos website.
TCL 50 5G: RRP £149.99 (128GB)
- Android 14 OS
- eSIM Support
- 50MP Rear Camera
- Display: 6.6” HD+ 90Hz
- Battery: 5010mAh, 18W fast charging
- Memory: 8GB*RAM + 128GB ROM
- Sound: 3D Boom DTS Sound
- Android Enterprise Recommended (AER)
TCL 50 SE: RRP £139.99 (256GB)
- Android 14 OS
- 50MP Rear Camera
- 33W Fast Charging
- Display: 7.68” FHD+ 90Hz
- Battery: 5010mAH, 33W fast charging
- Memory: 12GB* RAM + 256GB ROM
- Sound: DTS Surround System Dual Speakers
- Android Enterprise Recommended (AER)
TCL 505: RRP £89.99 (128GB)
- Android 14 OS
- 50MP Rear Camera
- Display: 6.75” HD+ 90Hz
- Battery: 5010mAh, all day battery
- Memory: 8GB* RAM + 128GB ROM
- Sound: Dual Stereo Speakers
TCL 501: RRP £54.88 (32GB)
- Android 14 OS (Go Edition)
- 5MP Rear Camera
- Display: 6.0” Vast Display
- Battery: 3000mAh
- Memory: 2GB+4GB RAM Expansion
- Sound: 1 speaker