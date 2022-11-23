Arrow, Gotham and Smallville are heading to ITVX 

Stephen Amell plays the titular vigilante superhero in DC’s Arrow.

Complete boxsets of hit US series Arrow, Gotham, Smallville, The Vampire Diaries, The Originals and Two and a Half Men are coming to ITVX, the new streaming service from ITV, in late 2022 and early 2023.

The shows are part of a content deal with Warner Bros. Discovery International Television Distribution.

Currently rolling out ahead of a formal launch on December 8th, the service will offer a mix of first-run original commissions, early previews of shows heading to ITV’s broadcast channels, acquired content, themed streamed channels and a premium tier incorporating BritBox, the ITV-owned archive streamer.

Its first few days of operation have seen some users experience performance problems with the app and website’s performance, especially during World Cup matches, and last week it emerged that, despite months of suggestions otherwise, existing BritBox subscribers won’t be automatically switched to ITVX and must manually migrate themselves to the new platform.