James Cameron’s hit sequel Avatar: The Way of Water comes to Disney+ this week (June 7th), with subscribers also able to enjoy bonus content featuring filmmakers, cast and crew.

Set more than a decade after the first film, The Way of Water tells the story of the Sully family, the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.

The movie became the third highest-grossing film of all time worldwide taking nearly $2.32 billion at the box office and also dominated the UK’s best-selling film charts.

Produced by Cameron and Jon Landau, the 20th Century Studios-Lightstorm Entertainment production stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis and Kate Winslet.