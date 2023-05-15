Avatar: The Way of Water is coming to Disney+ next month 

James Cameron’s hit sequel Avatar: The Way of Water is coming to Disney+ on June 7th, with subscribers able to enjoy both the film and bonus content featuring filmmakers, cast and crew.

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, The Way of Water tells the story of the Sully family, the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.

The movie arrived in cinemas in time for Christmas and became the third highest-grossing film of all time worldwide taking nearly $2.32 billion at the box office.

It’s also has enjoyed five weeks as the UK’s best-selling film on the strength of digital sales only, ahead of its physical disc release.

Produced by Cameron and Jon Landau, the 20th Century Studios-Lightstorm Entertainment production stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis and Kate Winslet.