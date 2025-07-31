Bangers & Cash gets four series recommission at U&Yesterday

Four new series of car auction series Bangers & Cash and a further four runs of its spin-off Bangers & Cash: Restoring Classics have been commissioned for U&Yesterday, the BBC’s advert funded factual channel.

Produced by Air TV, Bangers & Cash follows the work of North Yorkshire classic car auction house Mathewsons, while Restoring Classics highlights how difficult it can be to make money buying, restoring, and selling classic cars.

The combined 72-episode order will keep both shows on air until at least 2028.

Both series can also watched on streaming service U which, like U&Yesterday, is part of the BBC’s wholly-owned UKTV subsidiary which runs one of the UK’s largest portfolios of commercial channels.

Other UKTV outlets include the subscription comedy channel U&Gold and the Freeview channels U&Drama and U&Dave.

Profits from UKTV contribute towards a £200m annual dividend the BBC receives from its BBC Studios commercial arm to help fund its core UK operations.

This revenue means that, while they don’t carry adverts themselves, the schedules of channels such as BBC One and BBC Two are indirectly funded by advertising and subscription revenues in addition to the annual Licence Fee.

Adam Collings, UKTV’s Director of Programming for Factual & Factual Entertainment, said: “Since April 2019 Bangers & Cash has been delighting those that know their Austins from the ACs, their fast Fords from their Ferraris and who take delight in the finding and onward journeys of a vast array of motors.

“I’m delighted to say that thanks to the audience, the Mathewsons and the wonderful job that Air TV do, there’s plenty left in the Bangers tank yet.”

Air TV’s Andy Joynson, commented: “A simple idea, a great family of auctioneers, much loved classics and a lot of fun.

“UKTV have been so supportive and have allowed the programme to be what the audience wants, and this record order is the result. The whole production team is so proud of what we have collectively achieved. Roll on episode 200!”