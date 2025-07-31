Steven Knight to write Amazon’s first James Bond film

James Bond (Daniel Craig) prepares to shoot in NO TIME TO DIE, a DANJAQ and Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures film. Credit: Nicola Dove © 2019 DANJAQ, LLC AND MGM. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Peaky Blinders and SAS Rogue Heroes creator Steven Knight has been named as writer of the next James Bond film.

The as yet unnamed and uncast film will be the first since Amazon MGM Studios took creative control of the legendary spy franchise after creating a new joint venture with long-term Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson.

As previously announced, the film will be directed by Denis Villeneuve and produced by Amy Pascal and David Heyman, with Tanya Lapointe serving as executive producer.

In addition to his writing credentials, Knight also co-created the hit TV game show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

The franchise’s most recent instalment was 2021’s No Time To Die which saw the departure of Daniel Craig from the title role.