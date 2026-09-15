Baz Luhrmann’s Romeo + Juliet is getting a global concert tour

Photo Credit: Photo courtesy of 20th Century Studios

The 30th anniversary of Baz Luhrmann’s acclaimed 1996 adaptation of Romeo & Juliet is being marked with a global concert tour which includes stops in Edinburgh, Glasgow, London, York, Birmingham and Manchester.

Starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes, William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet brought audiences a retelling of the classic story in which the action was moved to a contemporary US setting and set against a soundtrack of hits such as Des’ree’s Kissing You, Lovefool by The Cardigans and Kym Mazelle’s Young Hearts Run Free.

Now audiences can re-enjoy the spectacle on the big screen while a hybrid ensemble of rock and orchestral musicians perform its score and music live in sync with the full movie.

The tour is being presented by Communion One and GEA Live, in collaboration with Disney Concerts and Baz Luhrmann.

Presale begins at 10am on Wednesday 16th September, with tickets on sale to the general public at 10am on Friday 18th September.

Luhrmann said: “One of the greatest surprises over the past three decades has been watching Romeo + Juliet find new audiences again and again. That’s the enduring magic of Shakespeare and cinema.

“This concert celebrates both, while inviting audiences around the world to experience the film’s emotion, music, and theatricality in a completely new way.”

Floris Douwes, Producer and Managing Director at GEA Live, added: Romeo + Juliet has influenced generations of filmmakers, musicians, and audiences, and its impact continues to be felt 30 years later.

“Our goal was to create a live experience that honors that legacy while giving audiences a fresh reason to fall in love with the film all over again.”