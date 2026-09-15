The Snow League returns to HBO Max and TNT Sports this week

The Snow League returns to HBO Max this week, with fans also able to watch highlights on TNT Sports (UK and Ireland) and Eurosport.

Broadcast under Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Sports Europe’s multi-territory and multi-year deal, the contest was founded by three-time Olympic gold medalist Shaun White.

It features competitive snowboarding and freeskiing in a season-long format featuring the world’s best athletes competing across iconic destinations for the title of Snow League World Champion.

The 2026–2027 season will feature three regular season Snow League events across North America and Europe, preceded by the World Challenge at Cardrona Alpine Resort in New Zealand, a first-of-its-kind international event which will bring together top athletes from around the world.

Season Two Schedule

The Snow League World Challenge: Cardrona Alpine Resort, New Zealand | September 18–20, 2026

Event One at Buttermilk at Aspen Snowmass, CO, USA | January 7–9, 2027

Event Two at Park City Mountain, UT, USA | January 21–23, 2027

Event Three at LAAX, Switzerland | March 11–13, 2027

“Season One proved there is tremendous global demand for a premium winter sports league centered around the world’s best athletes,” said Omer Atesmen, CEO of The Snow League.

“We’re excited to continue our partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery as we enter Season Two, ensuring millions of fans across Europe can follow the league throughout the season.

“Having one of the world’s leading sports broadcasters continue to invest in The Snow League reflects the strength of our vision and the momentum we’re building as a global sports property.”

Trojan Paillot, SVP Sports Rights Acquisitions and Syndication, Warner Bros. Discovery Sports Europe, added: “As the Home of Winter Sports coverage in Europe, we have a proud heritage in bringing fans closer to the world’s greatest athletes, events and stories with coverage of more live competitions and Olympic events than any other broadcaster.

“Partnering with The Snow League in its inaugural season delivered world-class snowboarding and freeski content, programming and live action to our audiences, so we’re delighted to continue our collaboration.

“Our broad reach and multiplatform approach will deliver the exposure this exhilarating event deserves and we look forward to bringing fans all the action throughout Season Two.”