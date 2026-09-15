Openreach is using AI to cut cancelled full fibre orders

Image: Openreach

Openreach says it’s been able to cut canceled Full Fibre broadband orders by more than 3,000 every month by using AI to give customers “faster, clearer and more interactive” support when installs become complicated.

While stressing that “most” Full Fibre installations are completed without a problem, the company says “a small number” can be delayed by issues such as blocked underground ducts, complex build requirements or survey findings that change the type or amount of work needed.

In the past, those problems could mean missed appointments, repeat visits and uncertainty for customers and providers and even, in some cases, cancelled orders.

But by combining two AI capabilities – Crystal Ball and Ask Me Anything – the company is able to identity issues and keep customers informed.

When an engineer finds a problem during an installation, Crystal Ball looks at the information available and predicts what type of work is likely to be needed and whether it’s expected to take less or more than ten days to complete.

That information is then used to send clearer updates via text message, explaining what’s happened, what needs to happen next and when the job is expected to be completed.

Ask Me Anything is used within proactive customer journeys to give customers the opportunity to ask questions in everyday language and receive relevant answers about their installation.

Chris Herbert, Director of Customer Service at Openreach, said: “When an installation hits a snag, the worst thing we can do is leave people guessing. Crystal Ball helps us explain what’s happened, what needs to happen next and when we expect the job to be done.

“And we’re going a step further with Ask Me Anything, giving customers the opportunity to ask questions in their own words and get the information and reassurance they need.

“That makes life easier for customers and for the providers we work with. It means fewer people have to chase for updates, and more orders stay on track.

“It’s a good example of AI being used in a practical way — not to replace people, but to give them better information sooner and make it easier to get answers when they need them.”