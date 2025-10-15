BBC to screen full 2025 Rugby League Ashes series

The BBC is to broadcast the Rugby League Ashes series – which kicks off later this month – for the first time since 2003.

The tour will take place across three venues: Wembley Stadium (25 October), Everton’s new stadium at Bramley Moore Dock (1 November), and AMT Headingley Leeds (8 November).

Fans will be able to watch every moment live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, with live text commentaries, analysis, and clips also available on the BBC Sport website, app and social media channels.

Mark Chapman will lead a presenting team which also includes Sam Burgess, Kev Brown, Jon Wilkin, Jamie Peacock, Jodie Cunningham and Robbie Hunter-Paul.

Tanya Arnold and Damian Johnson will report from pitch side, with commentary from Matt Newsum, alongside James Graham, Jonathan Davies, John Kear, and Brian Noble.

Alex Kay-Jelski, Director of BBC Sport, said: “Bringing the Rugby League Ashes back to audiences for the first time in a generation isn’t just about broadcasting the matches, it’s about reconnecting fans with one of the sport’s most iconic rivalries.

“Alongside the live action on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app, we’re diving deeper into the stories, moments and players to take fans right into the heart of the action.”

Rhodri Jones, the Managing Director of RL Commercial, says: “The return of the Rugby League Ashes after a 22-year absence is a landmark moment for the sport in this country, and we are delighted that all three Tests will be shown live on BBC One.”