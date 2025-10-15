HBO Max passes 100 markets milestone

HBO Max, the streaming service which brings together content from Warner Bros. Discovery’s biggest studios and brands, is now available in more than 100 markets.

The service has launched in 15 new markets today, including Bangladesh, Cambodia, Macau, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Ukraine.

Subscribers in all markets can enjoy new and archive movies and shows from WBD brands such as HBO, DC, Warner Bros. and Discovery.

The service has further launches planned, including here in the UK where it’ll go live early next year with consumers able to subscribe and watch on smart TVs and streaming devices from all major brands.

Additionally, the service’s ‘with adverts’ plan will be bundled in entertainment packages from Sky and NOW.

Details on price plans for each market can be found on www.hbomax.com.