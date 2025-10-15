New Channel 4 team to boost ad and sponsorship opportunities

Channel 4 has announced a new in-house creative partnerships team which will help brands identify sponsorship and branded production opportunities across its network and output.

Sitting within its existing ad-sales business, Partner Lab “will offer solutions across Partnerships, Sponsorship, Creative Strategy and Production to deliver high-quality campaigns across TV, streaming, sponsorship, and branded entertainment”.

In a statement the broadcaster said: “Partnerships and Sponsorship will manage campaigns across the full Channel 4 ecosystem, from TV and streaming to social and branded entertainment and licensing, while Creative Strategy will turn brands’ objectives into bold, Channel 4-centric ideas.

“Meanwhile, Production oversees the development and delivery of partnerships – shaping ideas and ensuring output aligns with Channel 4’s editorial voice.”

Emma Hopkins, Channel 4 Sales Partner Lab leader, commented: “Partner Lab is built for brands that want to stand out and tap into Channel 4’s unique ecosystem to drive cultural resonance, deliver unrivalled reach and access the most trusted environments.

“Through the Partner Lab we’re pairing Channel 4’s content expertise and cultural understanding with clients’ objectives to create work that feels naturally at home within our world.”