BBC hires new content acquisitions manager for commercial channels

BBC Studios is a wholly-owned commercial subsidiary of the BBC which owns and operates a host of production companies and channels around the world, including in the UK.

The BBC has appointed a new Global Acquisitions Manager responsible for sourcing content for its UK and international commercial channels and platforms.

In addition to its BBC-branded channels, which are primarily funded by the Licence Fee, the broadcaster’s UK operations also include the UKTV portfolio of advert and subscription funded channels plus the streaming service U, previously UKTV Play.

Outside the UK it runs a line-up of commercially funded BBC-branded channels, which are available in a growing number of countries, plus the BritBox streaming service which it took full ownership of last year.

These commercial channels are managed by BBC Studios, a fully owned BBC subsidiary with income of £1.8bn and a profit of £202 million in 2023/24.

Part of this income is used to ‘top up’ funding for the BBC’s Licence Fee funded channels and associated operations which, according to a recent NAO report, have benefitted from £1.9bn in commercially derived revenue in the seven years up to 2023/24.

Sophie Judge, previously a senior member of Sky’s acquisitions team, will join BBC Studios’ content acquisitions team which is headed by Melanie Rumani, Global Head of Acquisitions for UKTV and BBC Studios.

Report to Harriet Armston-Clarke, Senior Global Acquisitions Manager, UKTV and BBC Studios, she will be responsible “for sourcing and securing all genres of content from third party suppliers for UKTV’s portfolio of free-to-air and pay channels and free streaming service U, and BBC Studios’ global branded services.”

Sophie Judge said: “I’m really excited to be joining the team at UKTV and BBC Studios. They have a reputation for delivering world-class content.

“It’s a privilege to work alongside such a talented and experienced team. I’m really looking forward to working across the global services in the international market.”

Melanie Rumani, Global Head of Acquisitions for UKTV and BBC Studios, said: “I’m thrilled that Sophie is joining the UKTV and BBC Studios acquisitions team.

“We are a truly global team acquiring content for our extensive network of over 40 services around the world and I’m confident Sophie will make a huge contribution in continuing our success.”