BBC confirms Industry series 3 air date

Robert Spearing (HARRY LAWTEY), Eric Tao (KEN LEUNG), Harper Stern (MYHA’LA), Yasmin Kara-Hanani (MARISA ABELA), Rishi Ramdani (SAGAR RADIA), Henry Muck (KIT HARINGTON). Image: Credit: BBC/Bad Wolf Productions/HBO/Marc Hom

UK audiences will be able to stream the third series of Industry, the hit financial drama from Bad Wolf, from October 1st when the entire season boxset lands on BBC iPlayer.

The series, which is a joint commission by the BBC and HBO, will also air on BBC One weekly from the same date.

Following a group of young bankers within the pressure cooker environment of international bank Pierpoint & Co’s London office, the show has proven a hit on both sides of the Atlantic.

In season three, as Pierpoint looks to the future and takes a big bet on ethical investing, the bankers find themselves front and centre in the splashy IPO of Lumi in a story that runs all the way to the very top of finance, media and government.

Returning cast members include Myha’la, Marisa Abela, Harry Lawtey, Ken Leung, Conor MacNeill, Sagar Radia, Indy Lewis, Adam Levy, Sarah Parish, Trevor White, Elena Saurel and Irfan Shamji.

They’re joined by Kit Harington, Sarah Goldberg, Miriam Petche, Andrew Havill, Roger Barclay, Fady Elsayed, and Fiona Button.

Industry season three (8×60) is written, created and executive produced by Mickey Down and Konrad Kay, who also direct the season’s final two episodes. It’s executive produced by Jane Tranter, Kate Crowther and Ryan Rasmussen for Bad Wolf, and Rebecca Ferguson for the BBC.