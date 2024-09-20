Industry set to return for fourth season

Robert Spearing (HARRY LAWTEY), Eric Tao (KEN LEUNG), Harper Stern (MYHA’LA), Yasmin Kara-Hanani (MARISA ABELA), Rishi Ramdani (SAGAR RADIA), Henry Muck (KIT HARINGTON). Image: Credit: BBC/Bad Wolf Productions/HBO/Marc Hom

HBO has confirmed that hit financial drama Industry will return for a fourth season.

Produced by Bad Wolf for both HBO and the BBC, the series follows a group of young bankers within the pressure cooker environment of international bank Pierpoint & Co’s London office.

UK audiences can watch the third season, which is already airing in the US, from October 1st.

The show is written, created and executive produced by Mickey Down and Konrad Kay.

HBO’s Francesca Orsi said: “For three seasons, Industry has been unflinching in its examination of ambition and class, solidifying itself as a marquee HBO drama.

“Under Mickey and Konrad’s singular vision, this twisted, thrilling look at London finance has redefined the contemporary workplace show.We’re so excited that viewers and critics have recognized season three as bigger and better than ever, buoyed by sublime performances from our unparalleled cast.

“We have no doubt that Mickey and Konrad, alongside the amazing team under executive producer Jane Tranter at Bad Wolf and executive producer Kathleen McCaffrey, will take season four to even greater heights.”

Down & Kay said: “We are beyond thrilled and grateful to HBO, the incredible team at Bad Wolf and our phenomenal cast and crew for their continued belief in Industry and for allowing us to grow as creators, writers and now directors whilst taking the show to new heights. We can’t wait to dive deeper and deliver the best season yet in season 4”

Jane Tranter, Executive Producer, CEO and Founder of Bad Wolf, added: “It has been an extraordinary journey over the past 8 years from initial development to now the commission of a fourth season of Industry.

“HBO’s unswerving belief in Mickey, Konrad, the cast and the whole creative team at Bad Wolf is a huge vote of confidence in uncertain times.

“This commitment to nurturing new talent and investment in quality programming has resulted in a show we are all exceptionally proud of. Bad Wolf cannot wait to get everyone back to Wolf Studios Wales to take Industry to even greater heights.”