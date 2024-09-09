EE unveils new Instant Download eSIM service

Many newer phones, including Apple’s iPhone range, support eSIMs. Image: Apple

EE has launched a new Instant Download eSIM service for pay monthly SIM-only customers, eliminating the need to wait for a physical SIM to arrive.

Supported by most newer handsets, including Apple’s iPhone and Google’s Pixel handsets, eSIMs are virtual cards which include all the same features and information as traditional plastic SIM cards.

They can be used either in place of a physical card or as part of a dual-sim arrangement by users who want both a personal and work number on the same handset.

In addition to the convenience of immediate access, they’re more environmentally friendly than plastic cards.

EE’s new Instant Download service allows customers who purchase a SIM-Only plan from its website to choose their plan, select their SIM type and download it in just a few simple steps.

Once purchased, customers will be presented with a QR code which can be scanned, making their eSIM ready to use immediately. Customers can also download an eSIM via the EE App.

In addition, EE says customers who buy an eSIM compatible device will now have a SIM choice at point of purchase; selecting an eSIM will give them a seamless out of box set-up in just a few steps as soon as they turn on the new device.