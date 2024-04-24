BBC First to be rolled out to New Zealand 

The BBC is taking its BBC First channel to New Zealand after securing an expanded deal with local broadcaster Sky.

Sky – which has no connection to the UK broadcaster of the same name – already offers viewers a range of BBC channels including BBC UKTV, BBC Earth and BBC News. The channels are operated by BBC Studios, the broadcaster’s commercial arm.

BBC First will be available from October 2024 and selected content from the channel will also be available on Neon and Sky Open.

Confirmed programming includes Death in Paradise spin-offs Beyond Paradise and Return to Paradise, the upcoming new Australian spin-off which recently started production. The deal also secures additional content for BBC UKTV, Sky’s most popular entertainment channel.

Sky Chief Executive Sophie Moloney said: “We value what our customers value, and with UKTV being Sky’s number one entertainment channel with consistently high and growing viewership, we’re confident in the value this represents for customers.

“The renewed partnership also offers exclusive access to premium British drama on BBC First, which is a hugely exciting development.”

BBC Studios Australia and New Zealand General Manager, Fiona Lang, added: “We are delighted to grow our longstanding partnership with Sky with the addition of this stellar channel.”