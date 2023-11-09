Death in Paradise to get second spin-off 

Image (C) Red Planet / Denis Guyenon

Death in Paradise, the popular BBC mystery drama starring Don Warrington and Ralf Little, is getting a new Australia-set spin-off.

Return to Paradise is being produced by BBC Studios Productions Australia with Red Planet Pictures for Australia’s ABC and will also air in the UK on BBC One and iPlayer.

It will be the show’s second spin-off following Beyond Paradise which picked up the story ofDI Humphrey Goodman (Kris Marshall) and fiancée Martha Lloyd (Sally Bretton) after they left Death in Paradise’s Saint Marie.

The new show will be set in the idyllic, beachside hamlet of Dolphin Cove which will provide a new backdrop for “six gripping, twisting and fiendishly clever murder mysteries.”

At the show’s centre is Australian detective Mackenzie Clarke who has spent six years working in London where she’s built a reputation for being able to crack the most impossible of cases. Forced to suddenly up sticks and move back to Dolphin Cove, it’s not long before she finds her skills needed to help solve a murder.

Created and executive produced by Peter Mattessi, James Hall and Robert Thorogood, Return to Paradise will be written by Mattessi alongside Elizabeth Coleman, Alexandra Collier and Kodie Bedford. Filming on the series begins next year.

Alex Jones, Joint-MD of Red Planet Pictures said: “We are so proud of the global success of both Death in Paradise and Beyond Paradise – each selling to hundreds of territories, watched by millions, and regularly claiming the position of top rated drama in most of them.

“Return to Paradise is a brilliantly exciting new addition to ‘The Paraverse’ which we are sure audiences will love just as much. It is a completely original drama but takes the essence of what viewers love about Death in Paradise – the fish out of water premise coupled with the most cleverly plotted murder mystery – and gives it a uniquely Aussie flavour.

“We are thrilled to already have the BBC on board as broadcast partners for the show in the UK, which means that us Brits will be sure to get to meet Mackenzie and the residents of Dolphin Cove!”

Sue Deeks, Head of BBC Programme Acquisition, said: “Everything we all love about Death in Paradise – the humour, the beautiful scenery, the likeable characters, the ingenious plots – now in a fabulous Australian setting.”